Treat your skin to natural health and wellness with Receptra™ Body Butter. Radiance and glow begin with naturally occurring cannabinoids, antioxidants and essential nutrients that your skin craves. Stimulate the body’s natural ability to restore your skin's youth and appearance with Receptra™ Body Butter. 400+mg CBD per container Naturally moisturizes and restores skin’s youthful look and feel Soothing natural scent accentuated with therapeutic jasmine and camphor Vitamin E can assist your skin’s ability to remove free radicals Calms skin irritation and reduces minor blemishes and bruises Non-toxic, non-addictive and non-psychoactive WHAT IT IS Receptra Body Butter is a cannabinoid-rich treat for your skin. Naturally, moisturize and restore your skin’s youthful look and feel. Soothing scent accentuated with therapeutic jasmine and camphor. Great for after bathing, throughout the day, or a relaxing and restorative boost to your skin, before bed. Total Cannabinoids: 3.25 0z container: 400mg Cannabinoids Receptra Body Butter Ingredients: Aloe Vera Juice, Shea Butter, Golden Jojoba Oil, Emulsifying Wax, Cetyl Stearyl Alcohol, Grapeseed Oil, MCT Oil Infused with Hemp Extract, Coconut Oil, Shorea Butter, Mango Butter, Beeswax, St John’s Wort Oil, Vitamin E Oil, Propylene Glycol, Diazolidinyl Urea, Camphor, Tangerine Oil, Jasmine Oil, Frankincense, Lemon Oil, Ylang-Ylang, Iodopropynyl Butylcarbamate.
