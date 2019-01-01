About this product
Caring for your four-legged companions just got easier with Receptra Pet. Developed using our premium CBD-hemp extract, Receptra Pet is a safe, all-natural health and wellness solution specially formulated for your pets. Daily health supplement, non-GMO, vegan, organic. Excellent source of Omega 3 and 6 Fatty Acids: these are essential fatty acids, meaning your dog or cat can’t produce them naturally, and needs to obtain them from other sources. A good balance of these Omega Fatty Acids is critical to your pet’s health as they are the foundation of homeostasis. Contains MCT oil to help balance the thyroid, in turn helping overweight dogs lose weight and sedentary dogs feel energetic. Receptra Pet has a natural calming effect on pets that don’t respond well to new environments, loud noises, or being separated from their owner.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.