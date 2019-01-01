About this product
Give your lips what they are craving with Receptra Lip Balm. The naturally occurring cannabinoids combined with Golden Jojoba Oil, Shorea Butter, and Vitamin E oil will instantly revitalize the delicate skin on your lips to leave them soft, supple, and ready for healthy smiles and Receptra Kisses! 15mg of CBD per Receptra Lip Balm Stick Naturally revitalizes lip health and wellness Restores lips' youthful look and feel Non-Toxic, Non-addictive and Non-psychoactive WHAT IT IS Receptra Lip Balm is a cannabinoid-rich treat for the sensitive skin on your lips. Naturally revitalize your lips look and feel with natural ingredients including Shorea Butter, Beeswax, and Vitamin E Oil. Keep your lips soft and supple with Receptra Lip Balm. Total Cannabinoids: .15oz Lip Balm: 15mg Cannabinoids Receptra Lip Balm Ingredients: Beeswax, Shorea Butter, Golden Jojoba Oil, Vitamin E Oil, Avocado Oil, Hempseed Oil, Sunflower Oil, Organic Natural Flavoring.
