Attack muscle and joint irritation with Receptra™ Targeted Topical. Physically demanding lifestyles put our bodies through a gauntlet of stress that can limit performance during all stages of exercise. With Receptra Targeted Topical, you can instantly fend off muscle and joint irritation, to keep your body in go mode! 400+mg CBD per 1.25 oz Instantly targets muscle and joint irritation Naturally scented with soothing jasmine and Ylang Ylang to relax your mind and body Protects and strengthens skin Non-toxic, non-addictive and non-psychoactive WHAT IT IS Receptra Targeted Topical is your #1 natural defense against muscle and joint irritation. Thoughtfully formulated to target irritated areas of your body to speed recovery and keep you engaged with your Active Living Strategy™. Total Cannabinoids: 1.25 Oz container: 400+mg Cannabinoids 2.50 Oz container: 800+ mg Cannabinoids Receptra Targeted Topical Shea Butter, Shorea Butter, Coconut Oil, Mango Butter, Beeswax, Emulsifying Wax, Jojoba Oil Infused with Hemp Extract, Camphor, Vitamin E Oil, Arnica Oil, Jasmine, Ylang-Ylang
