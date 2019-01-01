About this product
All of our unique tea blends are created with exceptional Hemp CBD. Our teas are tested by a certified lab for a complete cannabinoid profile. Our Hemp CBD is hand-blended with superior tea leaves, herbs, spices, and positive vibes. This meticulous method produces an optimum taste. Net. Wt. 3g 45mg CBD per serving (1 tea bag) Less than 0.1% THC - Certified Laboratory Tested Directions: for best results steep tea bag in 8 ounces of boiled water for 5-10 minutes before serving. Enjoy!
