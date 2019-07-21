 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. Hempindica CBD Infused Yerba Mate Mate

Hempindica CBD Infused Yerba Mate Mate

by CBD Hempindica

Introducing CBD Hempindica's NEW CBD infused Organic Yerba Mate. Yerba Mate is a South American Tea. It is known for enhancing mental clarity, gives lasting energy, without the side effects associated with coffee or other energizing drinks. Studies show Mate to be higher in antioxidants than green tea. Yerba Mate also includes vitamins and minerals. Our Yerba Mate can also be used as a weight loss supplement. Try CBD infused Yerba Mate in a traditional Gourd, French Press, Tea Pot or Tea Ball, Coffee Maker, or Espresso Machine. 2 oz of Loose Tea Mate is equal to about 6 strong cups of tea....or 8 Tea Bags made from Hemp. A hearty 7grams of Tea in every Tea Bag.

CBD Hempindica is a CBD Company based in Colorado. We are a family business focusing on Health and Wellness and the benefits of a hemp based regimen. CBD Hempindica is a retail/wholesale Company. We provide over 60 branded Hempindica products to websites, smoke shops and dispensaries . Grateful Gummies , CBD Shatter, and 50mg, 100mg CBD Capsule are our most popular products. Try CBD Hempindica brand CBD and treat your Endocannabinoid System to the highest quality CBD available! Now introducing Hempindica's 100mg Capsule.....FULL SPECTRUM!