Introducing CBD Hempindica's NEW CBD infused Organic Yerba Mate. Yerba Mate is a South American Tea. It is known for enhancing mental clarity, gives lasting energy, without the side effects associated with coffee or other energizing drinks. Studies show Mate to be higher in antioxidants than green tea. Yerba Mate also includes vitamins and minerals. Our Yerba Mate can also be used as a weight loss supplement. Try CBD infused Yerba Mate in a traditional Gourd, French Press, Tea Pot or Tea Ball, Coffee Maker, or Espresso Machine. 2 oz of Loose Tea Mate is equal to about 6 strong cups of tea....or 8 Tea Bags made from Hemp. A hearty 7grams of Tea in every Tea Bag.