 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solventless
  5. 0.5g Grape Kush CBD Shatter

0.5g Grape Kush CBD Shatter

by CBD LION

Write a review
CBD LION Concentrates Solventless 0.5g Grape Kush CBD Shatter

$34.99MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Use code: Leafly15 at checkout for 15% off your order • ZERO THC • 480mg CBD in half gram • Infused with terpenes • Available in all 10 flavors • CBD Shatter formulated to provide maximum flavor and the entourage effect • Vaping Recommendations: Glass rigs or enails, always vape at low temps: 420-600 degrees Fahrenheit for best flavor. *DO NOT SMOKE ON RED HOT NAIL* MAY HELP WITH: Pain, Antioxidant, Inflammation, Muscle Relaxation, Insomnia/Sedative, Anti-Fungal & Anxiety INGREDIENTS: CBD & TERPENES (NO VG/PG, NO DIACETYL & NO ARTIFICIAL FLAVORS) CBD Shatter MAY HELP WITH: BLUEBERRY: Pain, Antioxidant, Inflammation, Muscle Relaxation, Insomnia/Sedative, Anti-Fungal & Anxiety CHERRY PIE: Memory, Focus, Alertness, Pain, Antioxidant, Inflammation, Muscle Relaxation, Insomnia/Sedative, Anti-Fungal, Antimicrobial, Mood Enhancer GHOST TRAIN HAZE: Insomnia/ Sedative, Anti-Bacterial, Anxiety, Nausea, Calmness, Antidepressant, Inflammation, Muscle Relaxation, Pain, Antioxidant GRAPE KUSH: Anxiety, Inflammation, Focus JACK HERER: Inflammation, Insomnia/Sedative, Anti-Fungal, Antioxidant,  Anti-Bacterial LEMON SQUEEZE: Anxiety, Nausea, Calmness, Antidepressant, Inflammation, Memory, Focus, Alertness SOUR DIESEL: Inflammation, Insomnia/Sedative, Anti-Fungal, Pain, Antioxidant, Muscle Relaxation SOUR TANGIE: Anxiety, Nausea, Calmness, Antidepressant, Inflammation, Insomnia/Sedative, Anti-Fungal STRAWBERRY COUGH: Pain, Antioxidant, Inflammation, Muscle Relaxation, Insomnia/Sedative, Anti-Fungal, Memory, Focus, Alertness WATERMELON OG: Anxiety, Anti-Depressant, Nausea Always do your own research about CBD.These statements and products have not been evaluated or tested by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat, or cure any disease.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Grape Kush

Grape Kush

DJ Short's Grape Kush is a productive marijuana hybrid strain that has sharp and fruity aromas. The effects are long-lasting and powerful, inducing euphoric head effects and a relaxed body.

About this brand

CBD LION Logo
At CBD LION we make high quality products that help you bring yourself back to greatness and make you the champion of your body, mind and soul. We used our background in medical and recreational cannabis to unlock the powers of the hemp plant, and make you an effective product that has the best user experience. Our Vape line features 10 different terpene profiles and even a CBD Shatter Concentrate. The tinctures are flavorless for maximum usability and range in strength from 250-5,000mg and even have some just for pets. Lotion is great for treating those pesky spots in need with a 300mg and 900mg extra strength formula. For everyone that likes their edibles, you’ll be right at home with our 500mg jar with flavors of Orange, Raspberry and Strawberry. We didn’t wait for 3rd party testing to become common, we did it right from the start and put a QR code on every product to make it easy to see you are getting what you paid for. Learn more about why we are best company for you at CBDLION.com.