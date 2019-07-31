 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  150mg Blueberry CBD Disposable Cartridge

150mg Blueberry CBD Disposable Cartridge

by CBD LION

$32.99MSRP

About this product

• ZERO THC • Ceramic core to maximize vape flavor • Recommended voltage 3.0-4.8V or 3-7 watts • Available in all 10 flavors • Disposable • Tank capacity .5ml with 150mg of CBD • Compatible with 510 thread battery (battery not included) INGREDIENTS: MCT, CBD & Terpenes (NO VG/PG, NO DIACETYL & NO ARTIFICIAL FLAVORS) CBD CARTRIDGES MAY HELP WITH: BLUEBERRY: Pain, Antioxidant, Inflammation, Muscle Relaxation, Insomnia/Sedative, Anti-Fungal & Anxiety CHERRY PIE: Memory, Focus, Alertness, Pain, Antioxidant, Inflammation, Muscle Relaxation, Insomnia/Sedative, Anti-Fungal, Antimicrobial, Mood Enhancer GHOST TRAIN HAZE: Insomnia/ Sedative, Anti-Bacterial, Anxiety, Nausea, Calmness, Antidepressant, Inflammation, Muscle Relaxation, Pain, Antioxidant GRAPE KUSH: Anxiety, Inflammation, Focus JACK HERER: Inflammation, Insomnia/Sedative, Anti-Fungal, Antioxidant,  Anti-Bacterial LEMON SQUEEZE: Anxiety, Nausea, Calmness, Antidepressant, Inflammation, Memory, Focus, Alertness SOUR DIESEL: Inflammation, Insomnia/Sedative, Anti-Fungal, Pain, Antioxidant, Muscle Relaxation SOUR TANGIE: Anxiety, Nausea, Calmness, Antidepressant, Inflammation, Insomnia/Sedative, Anti-Fungal STRAWBERRY COUGH: Pain, Antioxidant, Inflammation, Muscle Relaxation, Insomnia/Sedative, Anti-Fungal, Memory, Focus, Alertness WATERMELON OG: Anxiety, Anti-Depressant, Nausea Always do your own research about CBD.These statements and products have not been evaluated or tested by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat, or cure any disease.

1 customer review

5.01

CBDLION

I tried the blueberry cartridge to help calm me and sleep at night. This worked the first time I tried. Can't wait to try the higher potency cartridge they just came out with! Thank you for the good night's sleep and calmness.

About this strain

Blueberry

  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

A true A-List cannabis strain, Blueberry’s legendary status soared to new heights after claiming the High Times’ Cannabis Cup 2000 for Best Indica. The long history of the strain goes back to the late 1970s when American breeder DJ Short was working with a variety of exotic landrace strains. However, throughout the decades of Blueberry’s cultivation, the genetics have been passed around, due in large part to DJ Short working with multiple seed banks and breeders. The sweet flavors of fresh blueberries combine with relaxing effects to produce a long-lasting sense of euphoria. Many consumers utilize Blueberry to help contend with pain and stress, while connoisseurs and growers admire the strain for its colorful hues and high THC content.

 

About this brand

At CBD LION we make high quality products that help you bring yourself back to greatness and make you the champion of your body, mind and soul. We used our background in medical and recreational cannabis to unlock the powers of the hemp plant, and make you an effective product that has the best user experience. Our Vape line features 10 different terpene profiles and even a CBD Shatter Concentrate. The tinctures are flavorless for maximum usability and range in strength from 250-5,000mg and even have some just for pets. Lotion is great for treating those pesky spots in need with a 300mg and 900mg extra strength formula. For everyone that likes their edibles, you’ll be right at home with our 500mg jar with flavors of Orange, Raspberry and Strawberry. We didn’t wait for 3rd party testing to become common, we did it right from the start and put a QR code on every product to make it easy to see you are getting what you paid for. Learn more about why we are best company for you at CBDLION.com.