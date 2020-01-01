250mg CBD | Dog & Cat Formulation | 0% THC | Pet CBD Oil | All Natural Bacon Flavor
by Stirling CBD Oil - Buy the Best CBD Oil Online with 0% THC.
CBD oil for pets gives your fur babies all the health benefits it provides to people. CBD works with the endocannabinoid system to achieve homeostasis in the body. CBD may be used for a specific aliment or for overall wellness. Directions: Shake well before use. Use chart to determine proper dosage for your pet. Start with a low dosage and increase. Put on pet treat or food. *Keep glass dropper away from pet's mouth* RECOMMENDED STARTING DOSAGE CHART Small <15lbs 1-2 drops Medium <15-40lbs 2-3 drops Large <40-75lbs 1/4 dropper X-Large <75+lbs 1/2 dropper • ZERO THC • 250mg Tincture per 15ml Bottle | 16.7+mg per ml
