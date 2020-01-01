 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
250mg CBD Pet Tincture

by CBD LION

About this product

CBD oil for pets gives your fur babies all the health benefits it provides to people. CBD works with the endocannabinoid system to achieve homeostasis in the body. CBD may be used for a specific aliment or for overall wellness. Directions: Shake well before use. Use chart to determine proper dosage for your pet. Start with a low dosage and increase. Put on pet treat or food. *Keep glass dropper away from pet's mouth* RECOMMENDED STARTING DOSAGE CHART Small <15lbs 1-2 drops Medium <15-40lbs 2-3 drops Large <40-75lbs 1/4 dropper X-Large <75+lbs 1/2 dropper • ZERO THC • 250mg Tincture per 15ml Bottle | 16.7+mg per ml

About this brand

CBD LION Logo
At CBD LION we make high quality products that help you bring yourself back to greatness and make you the champion of your body, mind and soul. We used our background in medical and recreational cannabis to unlock the powers of the hemp plant, and make you an effective product that has the best user experience. Our Vape line features 10 different terpene profiles and even a CBD Shatter Concentrate. The tinctures are flavorless for maximum usability and range in strength from 250-5,000mg and even have some just for pets. Lotion is great for treating those pesky spots in need with a 300mg and 900mg extra strength formula. For everyone that likes their edibles, you’ll be right at home with our 500mg jar with flavors of Orange, Raspberry and Strawberry. We didn’t wait for 3rd party testing to become common, we did it right from the start and put a QR code on every product to make it easy to see you are getting what you paid for. Learn more about why we are best company for you at CBDLION.com.