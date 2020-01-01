 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Lotion 300mg CBD

by CBD LION

CBD LION Topicals Lotions Lotion 300mg CBD

$49.99MSRP

About this product

DIRECTIONS Apply lotion to problem areas on skin using 1-2 pumps and increasing based on your skin’s reaction. Use every 4-6 hours or as needed. Do not apply on open wounds. 300mg INGREDIENTS Water, Distearyldimonium Chloride (from vegetable), Glycerin (from vegetable), Isopropyl Myristate (from coconut oil), Cetyl Alcohol (from palm oil), Caprylic/Capric Triglycerides (from Coconut oil), Cannabis Sativa (hemp) seed oil, Cannabidiol (hemp), Polyglyceryl-3-Distreatate (Coconut Oil), Butyrospermum parkii (Shea Butter), Benzyl Alcohol, Triethanolamine

About this brand

At CBD LION we make high quality products that help you bring yourself back to greatness and make you the champion of your body, mind and soul. We used our background in medical and recreational cannabis to unlock the powers of the hemp plant, and make you an effective product that has the best user experience. Our Vape line features 10 different terpene profiles and even a CBD Shatter Concentrate. The tinctures are flavorless for maximum usability and range in strength from 250-5,000mg and even have some just for pets. Lotion is great for treating those pesky spots in need with a 300mg and 900mg extra strength formula. For everyone that likes their edibles, you’ll be right at home with our 500mg jar with flavors of Orange, Raspberry and Strawberry. We didn’t wait for 3rd party testing to become common, we did it right from the start and put a QR code on every product to make it easy to see you are getting what you paid for. Learn more about why we are best company for you at CBDLION.com.