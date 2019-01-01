 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Bubblegum Cartirdge 0.5g

Bubblegum Cartirdge 0.5g

by CBD Living

Write a review
CBD Living Concentrates Cartridges Bubblegum Cartirdge 0.5g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Bubblegum Cartirdge 0.5g by CBD Living

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Bubblegun

Bubblegun

Bubblegun is a hybrid strain whose name plays homage to its genetics—it’s a slightly indica-dominant cross of Bubble Gum and AK-47. Good for treating insomnia and pain, this balanced hybrid starts off with uplifting effects that bring strong pain relief and sedation properties. As plants, Bubblegun shows off its indica side by staying short and flowering in 8 to 9 weeks. Flowers will be compact and give off a sugary bubble gum aroma. This strain is also popular for those looking to boost their appetite.

About this brand

CBD Living Logo
CBD Living