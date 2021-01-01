 Loading…

CBD Living Instant Black Coffee 250mg

by CBD Living

CBD Living Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles CBD Living Instant Black Coffee 250mg

About this product

CBD Living Instant Coffee will wake up your senses with every cup. A convenient way to enjoy your daily doses of CBD and caffeine, and can be served hot or cold. Utilizing our Proprietary Self-Emulsifying delivery system increases bioavailability, meaning you absorb more CBD into your system, faster. CBD Living Instant Black Coffee is perfect for those who like their coffee tasty and simple - or for those at-home baristas who enjoy whipping up their own coffee beverages!

Driven by our interest in the global hemp industry, we spent our early days lab-testing claims on other company’s products. After noticing gaps between what people were advertising and the level of expertise that companies where bringing, we decided to create CBD Living to push the envelope on the science of CBD. First established in 2013 and headquartered in Corona, California, CBD Living has grown to reach stores all over the world, providing people with products far superior than any other hemp-derived CBD product on the market.

