Milk Chocolate Bar 100mg
by Kiva Confections
$20.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
We’ve combined our nano-CBD technology with delicious milk chocolate for a delightful taste with instant bioavailability. CBD Living Milk Chocolate contains pure hemp extract and a full spectrum of CBD. It does not contain any THC and has no psychoactive effects. CBD may be helpful in managing a wide range of symptoms including depression, stress, anxiety, nausea, pain and inflammation. This chocolate bar provides a convenient dose of CBD designed for optimal health. Each CBD Living Milk Chocolate Bar is gluten free and contains: 120 mg full-spectrum Nano-CBD 15 mg CBD per segment 8 segments per bar Ingredients Proprietary Full Spectrum Nano Hemp Extract (aerial parts) 120 MG (Cannabidiol / CBD) Sugar Palm Kernel Oil Nonfat Dry Milk Cocoa Soy Lecithin Salt
