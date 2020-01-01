About this product

CBD Living’s PM Syrup is an excellent way to get your daily amount of CBD as well as sleep more soundly. CBD Living PM Syrup combines the power of CBD with natural sleep aid melatonin to reduce pain and inflammation. CBD Living’s Syrups are produced with 100% natural ingredients and help treat a wide array of health-related symptoms. CBD Living Syrups allow the user to adjust the CBD dosage as needed. CBD Living Syrups contain nano-CBD which improves bioavailability and increases absorption. Each 118 mL bottle of CBD Living PM Syrup contains 120 mg of full-spectrum nano-CBD extracts and 16mg of melatonin.