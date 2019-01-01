About this product

CBD Living Coconut Lime Soap is made from 100% natural ingredients and coconut oil, and is infused with nano-CBD for easy absorption. CBD Living Coconut Lime Soap is 100% vegan-friendly and will refresh and rejuvenate your senses. Each bar is infused with 60mg of nano-CBD . The coconut lime scent will make you feel like you are on a tropical vacation, in the comfort of your own shower! Ingredients: Coconut Oil Safflower Oil Glycerin (of vegetable origin) Purified Water Sodium Hydroxide Oat Protein Natural Fragrance Mica Powder Cannabidiol (CBD) extracts Coconut Lime CBD Living Soap will help peel away dead skin cells and rejuvenate tired, dry skin. Our product is 100% hypoallergenic and can be used on any skin type.