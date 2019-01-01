 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Gummy Bears 10mg 30-pack

by CBD Living

CBD Living Edibles Candy Gummy Bears 10mg 30-pack

About this product

CBD Living Gummies are a convenient, delicious way to enjoy your daily dose of CBD. Each gummy is infused with 10mg of nano-CBD for maximum bioavailability. One bottle contains 30 gummies of various natural flavors including cherry, lime, pineapple, orange and lemon. Each gummy contains 10mg of nano-CBD (300mg per bottle). CBD Living Gummies are a great product for people who are on the go! Each gummy contains 10mg of CBD, so there is no guesswork when dosing. Ingredients: Proprietary Full Spectrum Nano Hemp Extract (aerial parts) 10 MG (Cannabidiol / CBD) Sugar Gelatin Citric Acid Natural Flavoring Natural Coloring Coconut Oil

About this brand

CBD Living