CBD Living Gummies are a convenient, delicious way to enjoy your daily dose of CBD. Each gummy is infused with 10mg of nano-CBD for maximum bioavailability. One bottle contains 30 gummies of various natural flavors including cherry, lime, pineapple, orange and lemon. Each gummy contains 10mg of nano-CBD (300mg per bottle). CBD Living Gummies are a great product for people who are on the go! Each gummy contains 10mg of CBD, so there is no guesswork when dosing. Ingredients: Proprietary Full Spectrum Nano Hemp Extract (aerial parts) 10 MG (Cannabidiol / CBD) Sugar Gelatin Citric Acid Natural Flavoring Natural Coloring Coconut Oil