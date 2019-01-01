About this product
This CBD Salve is creamy and smooth, allowing the CBD and other ingredients to absorb freely into the skin and target the tissue and nerves. It carries a natural fragrance of Lemongrass, Grapefruit, Lavender, Peppermint and other essential oils which not only smell soothing but also create it's own special synergy in effects. 3oz = 200+mg CBD 5oz = 330+mg CBD
CBD LIVITY
CBD Livity is a Virginia based wellness company focusing on the potential of CBD in combination with other powerful plant compounds. CBD Livity specializes in topicals, sublinguals, aromatherapy, and more, using all natural ingredients; each with a specific purpose complimentary to CBD. Our mission is to share information regarding CBD while providing an honest, high quality option at a fair price, in hopes of creating a ripple effect into the universe.