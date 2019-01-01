 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Extra Strength CBD Salve

by CBD LIVITY

$45.00MSRP

About this product

This Extra Strength CBD Salve is creamy and smooth, allowing the CBD and other ingredients to absorb freely into the skin and target the tissue and nerves. It carries a natural fragrance of Lemongrass, Grapefruit, Lavender, Peppermint and other essential oils which not only smell soothing but also create it's own special synergy in effects. This Extra Strength CBD Salve contains twice as much CBD per ounce as our original Salve. 3oz = 400+mg CBD 5oz = 660+mg CBD

About this brand

CBD Livity is a Virginia based wellness company focusing on the potential of CBD in combination with other powerful plant compounds. CBD Livity specializes in topicals, sublinguals, aromatherapy, and more, using all natural ingredients; each with a specific purpose complimentary to CBD. Our mission is to share information regarding CBD while providing an honest, high quality option at a fair price, in hopes of creating a ripple effect into the universe.