About this product

This Marley and Me Elixir contains two simple ingredients: Hemp Seed Oil and CBD isolate, making this formula beneficial for humans and pets alike. 1 fl. oz contains 500mg of CBD (about 16mg of CBD per mL). Drop this oil either under the tongue or into the gums, or incorporate into cooking or on top of a finished meal. Sublinguals are a great way to get the CBD circulating throughout the entire system for overall wellness and regulation. Studies have highlighted CBD's effectiveness in easing anxiety, hyperactivity and inflammation in animals.