Senses Aromatherapy Candle

by CBD LIVITY

$24.00MSRP

About this product

This Senses Aromatherapy Candle is infused with 100mg of CBD and contains all natural ingredients including Beeswax to promote negative ions to help cleanse the air and Lavender, Grapefruit and Bergamot Essential Oils to promote stress relief and maximum relaxation. CBD Livity Senses Candle fills the air with a natural luxurious fragrance and has a burn time of about 25 hours total.

About this brand

CBD Livity is a Virginia based wellness company focusing on the potential of CBD in combination with other powerful plant compounds. CBD Livity specializes in topicals, sublinguals, aromatherapy, and more, using all natural ingredients; each with a specific purpose complimentary to CBD. Our mission is to share information regarding CBD while providing an honest, high quality option at a fair price, in hopes of creating a ripple effect into the universe.