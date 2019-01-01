About this product
This Synergy Elixir is a powerful blend of Hemp Seed Oil, Moringa Oil, CBD and Peppermint essential oil, making this a powerhouse for humans. 1 fl. oz contains 1000mg of CBD (about 33mg of CBD per mL). Drop this oil either under the tongue or into the gums, or incorporate into cooking or on top of a finished meal. Sublinguals are a great way to get the CBD circulating throughout the entire system for overall wellness and regulation. Studies have highlighted CBD's effectiveness in regulating internal functioning including sleep, mood, appetite, reproduction, immune function and more.
