Synergy Elixir

by CBD LIVITY

About this product

This Synergy Elixir is a powerful blend of Hemp Seed Oil, Moringa Oil, CBD and Peppermint essential oil, making this a powerhouse for humans. 1 fl. oz contains 1000mg of CBD (about 33mg of CBD per mL). Drop this oil either under the tongue or into the gums, or incorporate into cooking or on top of a finished meal. Sublinguals are a great way to get the CBD circulating throughout the entire system for overall wellness and regulation. Studies have highlighted CBD's effectiveness in regulating internal functioning including sleep, mood, appetite, reproduction, immune function and more.

About this brand

CBD Livity is a Virginia based wellness company focusing on the potential of CBD in combination with other powerful plant compounds. CBD Livity specializes in topicals, sublinguals, aromatherapy, and more, using all natural ingredients; each with a specific purpose complimentary to CBD. Our mission is to share information regarding CBD while providing an honest, high quality option at a fair price, in hopes of creating a ripple effect into the universe.