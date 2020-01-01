 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD tinctures
  5. DAY SPRAY

DAY SPRAY

by Root Origins (formerly CBD Natural Solutions)

Write a review
Root Origins (formerly CBD Natural Solutions) Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures DAY SPRAY
Root Origins (formerly CBD Natural Solutions) Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures DAY SPRAY
Root Origins (formerly CBD Natural Solutions) Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures DAY SPRAY
Root Origins (formerly CBD Natural Solutions) Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures DAY SPRAY

$27.99MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

99% CBD sublingual oral spray, CBD 01, delivers the growing benefits being published globally, but in an industry-first delicious sublingual mouth spray. CBD 01 contains no THC, toxins, herbicides, pesticides or heavy metals. With an accurate spray applicator, each spray delivers 2mg of CBD in an 8ml spray bottle typically lasting 30-days. Our products are tested for purity by SC Labs, California.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Root Origins (formerly CBD Natural Solutions) Logo
Root Origins products are born of only the highest grade hemp. Our hemp is grown without fungicides, herbicides or pesticides. Our GMP-Certified labs extract 99.9% CBD, the highest concentration of CBD on the market, creating a nanoscale crystal powder known as an Isolate. Tested by independent cannabis testing facilities, our isolates contain no more than .3% THC (.3% being legal in all 50 states), no terpenes or flavonoids, is non-toxic with low risk of abuse, no side effects and is completely natural. The nanoscale of our isolate allows us to suspend our products in a convenient spray form, similar to famous mint freshener, Binaca®, facilitating immediate absorption into the blood stream, as compared to competitors' products requiring patients to ingest pills or oils which may complicate therapeutic delivery of underlying compounds. Root Origins walks the path "from seed to shelf"™ quite literally alongside all our fellow stakeholders -- from the hemp farmer workers who lovingly toil to grow perhaps the most symbiotic plant in human history, to the hi-tech labs keeping open room on the bench for meaningful, holistic research (not just big money pharma), to the physicians and health care workers providing access to natural solutions that help keep their patients thriving and smiling. From organic farms to nanoscale research, Root Origins leaves nothing unturned in delivering benefits nature intended.