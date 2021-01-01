Blackberry Kush Delta-8 THC Pre-Roll 1g
About this product
Blackberry Kush Delta-8 THC Pre-Roll 1g by CBD Plus USA
About this brand
CBD Plus USA
About this strain
Blackberry Kush
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Blackberry Kush is a indica-dominant strain often recommended for pain management thanks to its strong body high effects. This strain is a combination of Afghani and Blackberry and is marked by dense and beautiful nugs of purple and orange. Blackberry Kush has a hashy, jet fuel taste and aroma that is balanced by sweet berries. This strain takes approximately 7-8 to flower although it does not typically have a high yeild.
