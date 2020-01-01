Chocolate Pretzels
by CBD Plus USAWrite a review
$12.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Milk Chocolate-Flavored Coating (Sugar, Hydrogenated Palm Kernel Oil, Whey Powder (Milk), Soy Lecithin (emulsifier), Cocoa Powder Processed with Alkali, Vanillin (Artificial Flavor), Mini Pretzels (Unbleached Enriched Wheat Flour (Flour,Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine, Monoritrate-B1, Riboflavin-B2, Folic Acid)) Malt, Salt, Soybean Oil, Yeast, Hemp Oil.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.