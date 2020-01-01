 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
GSC CBD Cartridge 1g

by CBD Plus USA

CBD Plus USA Concentrates Cartridges GSC CBD Cartridge 1g

Cannabinoids

THC
0.0mg
CBD
412.0mg
$29.99

About this product

About this strain

GSC

GSC
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

GSC, formerly known as Girl Scout Cookies, is an OG Kush and Durban Poison hybrid cross whose reputation grew too large to stay within the borders of its California homeland. With a sweet and earthy aroma, GSC launches you to euphoria’s top floor where full-body relaxation meets a time-bending cerebral space. A little goes a long way with this hybrid, whose THC heights have won GSC numerous Cannabis Cup awards. Patients needing a strong dose of relief, however, may look to GSC for severe pain, nausea, and appetite loss.

There are several different phenotypes of the GSC strain including Thin Mint and Platinum GSC, which exhibit some variation in appearance and effect. Typically, however, GSC expresses its beauty in twisting green calyxes wrapped in purple leaves and fiery orange hairs. Patients and consumers looking to cultivate this cannabis staple themselves should wait 9 to 10 weeks for their indoor plants to finish flowering.

About this brand

Are you looking for a safer, more natural way to relieve pain? CBD might be what you're missing. The legalization of cannabidiol has provided the opportunity to seek treatment for stress-related, or physical, ailments in an organic way. If you're tired of your medication not getting the job done, you've come to the right place. Stop by any of our locations and speak to one of our CBD experts. It is our mission to work with you to find the product that best suits your needs. Come in today and find relief the natural way.