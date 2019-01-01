Organic Hot Pain Cream 250mg
by CBD Plus USAWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Soothe tight muscles with a quick and easy natural pain reliever. Available in (1oz) 250mg, (4oz) 500mg, and (4oz) 1000mg.Ingredients: Canna extracts from cannabis, organic aloe leaf juice, meadowfoam seed oil, camphor bark oil, menthol crystals, capsicum fruit oleoresin, white sweet basil leaf oil, black pepper oil, Roman chamomile flower oil, German chamomile flower oil,cinnamon leaf oil, citronella oil, eucalyptus leaf oil, helichrysum flower oil, ginger root, pink grapefruit peel oil, juniper berry oil, lemongrass oil, peppermint oil, pine needle oil, ravensara leaf oil, spearmint oil, wild oregano oil,, glycerin, tetrasodium, glutamate diacetate, organic alcohol, Phenoxyethanol, Carbomer, triethanolamine, witch hazel water.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.