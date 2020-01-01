Sour Diesel Breathable CBD Vape Juice 1g
by CBD Plus USA
1 piece
$29.99
60mL in volume, our delicious 1000mg CBD vape juice contains our Premium Broad-Spectrum Canna extract which features additional active ingredients derived from Cannabis like CBG, CBC, and CBDV to name a few. This vegetable and propylene glycol blended juice is 30%pg / 70%vg and is commonly used for relaxation and to alleviate sudden onsets of symptoms experienced from various conditions like pain, anxiety, and restlessness. Ingredients: USP Propylene Glycol, USP Vegetable Glycerin, Natural and Artificial Flavoring, Proprietary Blend: Broad Spectrum Industrial Hemp Extract.
