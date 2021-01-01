 Loading…

Hybrid

Sour Runtz Delta-8 THC Cartridge 1g

by CBD Plus USA

CBD Plus USA Delta-8 THC Delta-8 THC Cartridges and Vapes Sour Runtz Delta-8 THC Cartridge 1g

Cannabinoids

THC
89.7%
CBD
0.0%
$54.99

About this product

A cross of cookie-forward Gelato and fruity Zkittles, Runtz offers both pronounced effects and supreme flavor. Fragrance: Citrus, earthy, herbal notes make up Runtz Effect: Runtz puts you in an uplifting and calming mood

About this brand

Are you looking for a safer, more natural way to relieve pain? CBD might be what you're missing. The legalization of cannabidiol has provided the opportunity to seek treatment for stress-related, or physical, ailments in an organic way. If you're tired of your medication not getting the job done, you've come to the right place. Stop by any of our locations and speak to one of our CBD experts. It is our mission to work with you to find the product that best suits your needs. Come in today and find relief the natural way.

About this strain

Runtz

Runtz
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Linalool

Runtz is a rare hybrid marijuana strain by Cookies. It's made by crossing Zkittlez with Gelato and is loved for its incredibly fruity flavor profile that smells just like a bag of the sugary candy we all know and love. Because of the rising popularity of this strain, it's no surprise Runtz was named Leafly Strain of the Year in 2020. Growers say this strain has resin-drenched buds that range in color from rich purple to lime green. Runtz is celebrated for its creamy smoke that is smooth and welcoming. This strain produces euphoric and uplifting effects that are known to be long-lasting.

