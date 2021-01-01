Sour Runtz Delta-8 THC Cartridge 1g
by CBD Plus USAWrite a review
Reserve online, pick up in-store
- at CBD Plus USA - Laurel
- 32.9 miles away
About this product
A cross of cookie-forward Gelato and fruity Zkittles, Runtz offers both pronounced effects and supreme flavor. Fragrance: Citrus, earthy, herbal notes make up Runtz Effect: Runtz puts you in an uplifting and calming mood
About this brand
CBD Plus USA
About this strain
Runtz
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Linalool
Runtz is a rare hybrid marijuana strain by Cookies. It's made by crossing Zkittlez with Gelato and is loved for its incredibly fruity flavor profile that smells just like a bag of the sugary candy we all know and love. Because of the rising popularity of this strain, it's no surprise Runtz was named Leafly Strain of the Year in 2020. Growers say this strain has resin-drenched buds that range in color from rich purple to lime green. Runtz is celebrated for its creamy smoke that is smooth and welcoming. This strain produces euphoric and uplifting effects that are known to be long-lasting.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.