Sour Space Rocks Delta-8 THC Flower 650mg
by CBD Plus USAWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
We are happy to announce that we are releasing a new strain in our Moon Rocks line! These kief and distillate coated nugs total out at 650mg per 3.5g container, and will send you to straight to outer space!
About this brand
CBD Plus USA
Are you looking for a safer, more natural way to relieve pain? CBD might be what you're missing. The legalization of cannabidiol has provided the opportunity to seek treatment for stress-related, or physical, ailments in an organic way. If you're tired of your medication not getting the job done, you've come to the right place. Stop by any of our locations and speak to one of our CBD experts. It is our mission to work with you to find the product that best suits your needs. Come in today and find relief the natural way.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.