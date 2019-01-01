Strawberry Lemonade Tincture 1000mg
About this product
This 30mL bottle contains 1000mg of Colorado Cures Premium Broad Spectrum Canna Extract. Our precision extraction process has allowed us to precisely formulate our oil with 109 active ingredients derived from the Cannabis plant while containing zero THC. Our premium oil is infused with MCT Coconut Oil to maximize effects and then introduced to a Strawberry Lemonade flavoring for a tasteful experience.
About this strain
Strawberry Lemonade
Strawberry Lemonade is a sativa-dominant strain that took 1st in High Times’ 2015 Denver Cannabis Cup as “Best Sativa Concentrate.” The supposed cross of Strawberry Cough and Lemon OG, Strawberry Lemonade stays true to form, exhibiting tangy aromas and flavors coupled with a heady onset and complementary body effects. Enjoy Strawberry Lemonade throughout the day, but don’t plan too far ahead as this strain can be whimsical and intensely relaxing.