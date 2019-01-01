 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
This 30mL bottle contains 1000mg of Colorado Cures Premium Broad Spectrum Canna Extract. Our precision extraction process has allowed us to precisely formulate our oil with 109 active ingredients derived from the Cannabis plant while containing zero THC. Our premium oil is infused with MCT Coconut Oil to maximize effects and then introduced to a Strawberry Lemonade flavoring for a tasteful experience.

Strawberry Lemonade is a sativa-dominant strain that took 1st in High Times’ 2015 Denver Cannabis Cup as “Best Sativa Concentrate.” The supposed cross of Strawberry Cough and Lemon OG, Strawberry Lemonade stays true to form, exhibiting tangy aromas and flavors coupled with a heady onset and complementary body effects. Enjoy Strawberry Lemonade throughout the day, but don’t plan too far ahead as this strain can be whimsical and intensely relaxing. 

Are you looking for a safer, more natural way to relieve pain? CBD might be what you're missing. The legalization of cannabidiol has provided the opportunity to seek treatment for stress-related, or physical, ailments in an organic way. If you're tired of your medication not getting the job done, you've come to the right place. Stop by any of our locations and speak to one of our CBD experts. It is our mission to work with you to find the product that best suits your needs. Come in today and find relief the natural way.