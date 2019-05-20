 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
The CBD Rollie is an all-natural wrap made from full CBD flower buds, which test for 11% CBD potency! Other hemp wraps are made from hemp fiber - our wraps are made from real CBD potent flower nugs. If you do your research, you will learn that the companies that claim to have hemp wraps that contain CBD are just using that as a marketing trick! They try to bury their lab results, but if you find them you'll see how there is less than 0.1% CBD in their hemp wraps. Our CBD Rollie Wraps are the only true CBD potent wrap in the world! Since our wraps are made with CBD flower, you will immediatley notice how much better tasting our wraps are. CBD Rollies burn slow, even, and provide you will all the bennefits of full-plant CBD + natural terpenes.

hgcbd

I ordered these in February. A month went by no email or product was sent. I contacted them via email, Instagram. I heard back on instagram they said they would ship my order the following Monday and send some free merch. Two months later still no products and no one will return my messages now. Thankfully I purchased with Paypal and they refunded me. ......4 MONTHS LATER...my order mysteriously appeared in my mailbox. The CBD Rollie cone was awesome and great to smoke but this is not how good business is done so I can't give more than 2 stars. They should have taken pre-orders if they were not ready to run like a normal business instead of taking money when they didn't have any product to sell. Great concept, terrible execution.

sherlock1456

This is a scam. Ordered well over a month ago, no tracking number, no communication, no package. Do not waste your money like I did.

Novaguy507

Theives. Placed an order 3 weeks ago. Never received my order or even a tracking number. Sent 3 emails that all went unanswered/ignored. Got someone on the phone ONCE. He "took my information" and said he'd text me when he found out what the issue was when he didn't even bother asking me. I'm put $20 with no one willing to help me. DO NOT BUY FROM THEM!!! I hope Leafly removes their recccomendation for CBD Rollie as I trusted their judgement. CBD Rollie has proven to be unprofessional and possibly a scam altogether.

CBD Rollies are the first and only CBD infused rolling papers and wraps in the world! ​ Our "CBD Rollie," the product we are named after, is an all natural wrap made from full CBD flower buds! Compared to blunt wraps, which are made from tobacco, and hemp wraps made from harsh hemp fibers, our wraps are made full CBD buds. Other hemp wraps claim to contain CBD, but they made by industrially processing hemp fibers, so all the CBD and terpenes are lost. Our wraps and papers are the only smoking products on the market that actually contain CBD. All our products are proudly made here in the United State and we only use the highest quality CBD flowers and CBD extracts.