on May 20th, 2019
I ordered these in February. A month went by no email or product was sent. I contacted them via email, Instagram. I heard back on instagram they said they would ship my order the following Monday and send some free merch. Two months later still no products and no one will return my messages now. Thankfully I purchased with Paypal and they refunded me. ......4 MONTHS LATER...my order mysteriously appeared in my mailbox. The CBD Rollie cone was awesome and great to smoke but this is not how good business is done so I can't give more than 2 stars. They should have taken pre-orders if they were not ready to run like a normal business instead of taking money when they didn't have any product to sell. Great concept, terrible execution.