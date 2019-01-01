 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD tinctures
  5. CBD Thera [ 500mg ] Tincture

CBD Thera [ 500mg ] Tincture

by CBD Thera

CBD Thera is Cannabidiol oil mixed with grapeseed oil as well as other essential oils, peppermint, lemon, and orange, are added to make the taste more enjoyable. The CBD oil in CBD Thera is extracted from USDA Organic Hemp using cold CO2 extraction. We use a full spectrum distillate as we believe that including other cannabinoids such as CBN, CBC, CBG, CBDA, etc. give a more rounded and beneficial effect. Every batch is triple tested by independent US leading certified laboratories to certify that each bottle conforms to its labeling content.

CBD Thera is an all natural organic tincture containing only grapeseed oil, hemp extract, and essential oils lemon, peppermint, and orange for flavor. Each batch is triple lab tested from Leading industry laboratories to ensure quality.