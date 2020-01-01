 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Bath & body
  5. CBD Wellness 4.5oz 200mg Lemongrass Bath Bomb

CBD Wellness 4.5oz 200mg Lemongrass Bath Bomb

by CBD Wellness

Write a review
CBD Wellness Hemp CBD Bath & Body CBD Wellness 4.5oz 200mg Lemongrass Bath Bomb

$14.00MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

CBD WELLNESS CBD Bath Bombs are formulated to help relieve minor aches, pains and soreness. As well as providing rest, relaxation and hydration of the skin.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

CBD Wellness Logo
CBD Health Products