  5. CBD Wellness 500mg Watermelon C-Cell CBD Cartridge

CBD Wellness 500mg Watermelon C-Cell CBD Cartridge

by CBD Wellness

About this product

CBD WELLNESS CBD full profile cartridges are formulated without any added ingredients, unlike other brands. We use the full plant (all the compounds found in cannabis hemp, terpenes and fatty acids) to provide you a smooth and easy smoking option. Enjoy the overall euphoricness without the psychotoxicity caused by marijuana. All cartridges are 500mg (1/2 a gram).

About this brand

