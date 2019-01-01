 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
CBDAlign Supplemental Oil

by CBDAlign

$69.99MSRP

About this product

Full-spectrum organic Industrial Heamp made with healing hemp oil. For daily use as a nutritional supplement to reduce inflammation and stress while increasing mental well-being, a healthy gut and immune system, and speed recovery time. The supplement oil is at a lower dose to be used as a supplement when no major health complaints are currently present. Use the supplement oil to ensure healthy balance in body and mind and prevent health problems. 0.3% or less THC 30ml. 750mg CBD/bottle. 25mg per dose. 30 doses/bottle

About this brand

CBDAlign offers a full line of pure, organic, third party tested CBD medicinal and supplemental oils along with a full line of body care products to address most all health complaints and ailments, internally and externally.