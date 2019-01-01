About this product

Our supplemental full-spectrum oil with all traces of THC removed. For daily use as a nutritional supplement to reduce inflammation and stress while increasing mental well-being, a healthy gut and immune system, and speed recovery time. The supplement oil is at a lower dose to be used as a supplement when no major health complaints are currently present. Use the supplement oil to ensure healthy balance in body and mind and prevent health problems. 30ml. 750mg CBD/bottle. 25mg per dose. 30 doses/bottle