 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Beauty
  5. CBDent 100MG CBD Toothpaste- Peppermint

CBDent 100MG CBD Toothpaste- Peppermint

by CBDent

Write a review
CBDent Hemp CBD Beauty CBDent 100MG CBD Toothpaste- Peppermint
CBDent Hemp CBD Beauty CBDent 100MG CBD Toothpaste- Peppermint
CBDent Hemp CBD Beauty CBDent 100MG CBD Toothpaste- Peppermint

$13.99MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Natural CBD Toothpaste created by dentists using ingredients that are backed by science and proven to work. This premium toothpaste contains nano-hydroxyapatite to help remineralize and strengthen teeth. This toothpaste was specifically formulated to naturally whiten your teeth without damaging enamel. Broad Spectrum CBD Oil- NO THC Remineralizes with Hydroxyapatite Peppermint flavored Fluoride-free, paraben-free, vegan & cruelty-free No harsh foaming agents; SLS & sulfate-free Strengthens and restores your tooth enamel Antiplaque & naturally whitening Naturally flavored with beneficial essential oils Safe enough to eat!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

CBDent Logo
Natural CBD Oral Healthcare Products CBDent was founded by a dental student at Loma Linda University School of Dentistry (LLUSD). Our mission is to provide our customers with toothpaste made from the highest quality ingredients in our efforts to improve oral healthcare throughout the United States. We will soon be expanding our product line to include several flavors and mouthwashes. The ingredients used to make our toothpaste are all natural and carefully selected by dentists. We aim to be completely transparent with our customers so we provide a QR Code and batch number on each box that displays the 3rd party lab results contained within. All of our products are made using broad spectrum CBD derived from hemp and contain 0.0% THC.