by CBDermesse Skin Care by Axia Medical Solutions: A California licensed Wholesale Drug Distributor

$19.00MSRP

About this product

the Dermesse Hemp Seed Oil is prepared using a cold-pressed process and is rich in omega-3 and omega - 6 fatty acids including linolenic and olenic acids. This formulation allows the oil to be used as either a topical skin care product or as a dietary supplement when added to food. This product is free of THC.

About this brand

Axia Medical Solutions is a California licensed Wholesale Drug Distributor and is FDA Compliant. The CBDermesse skin care products are an extension of the popular Dermesse anti-aging and acne products that are sold through physician's offices. In addition, the CBDermesse brand includes CBD infused acne, anti-aging, and soothing products. All CBD raw material is Broad Spectrum and tested to a 0.0% THC level. The CBDermesse and Dermesse brands are produced by Axia Medical Solutions, LLC.