 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Topicals
  4. Lotions
  5. Moisturizer CBD 200mg

Moisturizer CBD 200mg

by CBDermesse Skin Care by Axia Medical Solutions: A California licensed Wholesale Drug Distributor

Write a review
CBDermesse Skin Care by Axia Medical Solutions: A California licensed Wholesale Drug Distributor Topicals Lotions Moisturizer CBD 200mg

$55.00MSRP

Learn More

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Hydrates and protects the skin for immediate relief from dry, flaky, and irritated skin without leaving a residue. This effective formula is safe for the face, neck, and body providing deep moisturization. DIRECTIONS: Apply liberally to face, neck, and hands.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

CBDermesse Skin Care by Axia Medical Solutions: A California licensed Wholesale Drug Distributor Logo
Axia Medical Solutions is a California licensed Wholesale Drug Distributor and is FDA Compliant. The CBDermesse skin care products are an extension of the popular Dermesse anti-aging and acne products that are sold through physician's offices. In addition, the CBDermesse brand includes CBD infused acne, anti-aging, and soothing products. All CBD raw material is Broad Spectrum and tested to a 0.0% THC level. The CBDermesse and Dermesse brands are produced by Axia Medical Solutions, LLC.