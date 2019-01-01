 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. Regimen Set - for the daily care to maintain clear, fresh, healthy skin

by CBDermesse Skin Care by Axia Medical Solutions: A California licensed Wholesale Drug Distributor

Full Kit includes: 1 Cleanser Gel non-CBD 1 Toner non-CBD 1 Tissue Renewal 300mg 1 Exfoliator 200mg 1 Moisturizer 100mg This package is ideal for a complete skin care regimen. Steps 1 and 2: The Cleanser and Toner prepare the skin for the treatment products. The Exfoliator provides a light exfoliation to remove dead skin cells and provide a smooth texture. The Moisturizer is an effective hydrator. The tissue Renewal contains vitamins, botanicals, anti-inflammatory agents, and other nourishing ingredients to address the signs of aging and to soothe damaged skin. Please see individual items for description and ingredients.

Axia Medical Solutions is a California licensed Wholesale Drug Distributor and is FDA Compliant. The CBDermesse skin care products are an extension of the popular Dermesse anti-aging and acne products that are sold through physician's offices. In addition, the CBDermesse brand includes CBD infused acne, anti-aging, and soothing products. All CBD raw material is Broad Spectrum and tested to a 0.0% THC level. The CBDermesse and Dermesse brands are produced by Axia Medical Solutions, LLC.