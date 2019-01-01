Regimen Set - for the daily care to maintain clear, fresh, healthy skin
by CBDermesse Skin Care by Axia Medical Solutions: A California licensed Wholesale Drug DistributorWrite a review
$250.00MSRP
About this product
Full Kit includes: 1 Cleanser Gel non-CBD 1 Toner non-CBD 1 Tissue Renewal 300mg 1 Exfoliator 200mg 1 Moisturizer 100mg This package is ideal for a complete skin care regimen. Steps 1 and 2: The Cleanser and Toner prepare the skin for the treatment products. The Exfoliator provides a light exfoliation to remove dead skin cells and provide a smooth texture. The Moisturizer is an effective hydrator. The tissue Renewal contains vitamins, botanicals, anti-inflammatory agents, and other nourishing ingredients to address the signs of aging and to soothe damaged skin. Please see individual items for description and ingredients.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.