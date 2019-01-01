About this product

This anhydrous formula contains L-ascorbic acid, the recognized beneficial form of vitamin C. Due to the water free environment the product will not turn yellow which is an indication of oxidation. Vitamin C serum is an effective antioxidant. By adding 100mg of CBD the skin will be calmed and any irritation will be reduced thereby increasing the benefits of vitamin C. Benefits: 1) Very effective antioxidant. Topically applied vitamin C has been shown to induce significant protection for the skin. 2) Stimulate collagen production and increases and strengthens elastic fibers for a smoother and firmer complexion. 3) Improvement has been seen in skin texture, reduced wrinkling, and reduced roughness with vitamin C treatment. Ingredients: Propylene Glycol, Ethoxydiglycol, Ascorbic Acid, Ceteth-20, Diglycerin, Cannabidiol, Fragrance