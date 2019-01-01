 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  Home
  Products
  Topicals
  Lotions
  Vitamin C 10% Serum CBD 100mg

Vitamin C 10% Serum CBD 100mg

by CBDermesse Skin Care by Axia Medical Solutions: A California licensed Wholesale Drug Distributor

$84.00MSRP

About this product

This anhydrous formula contains L-ascorbic acid, the recognized beneficial form of vitamin C. Due to the water free environment the product will not turn yellow which is an indication of oxidation. Vitamin C serum is an effective antioxidant. By adding 100mg of CBD the skin will be calmed and any irritation will be reduced thereby increasing the benefits of vitamin C. Benefits: 1) Very effective antioxidant. Topically applied vitamin C has been shown to induce significant protection for the skin. 2) Stimulate collagen production and increases and strengthens elastic fibers for a smoother and firmer complexion. 3) Improvement has been seen in skin texture, reduced wrinkling, and reduced roughness with vitamin C treatment. Ingredients: Propylene Glycol, Ethoxydiglycol, Ascorbic Acid, Ceteth-20, Diglycerin, Cannabidiol, Fragrance

About this brand

Axia Medical Solutions is a California licensed Wholesale Drug Distributor and is FDA Compliant. The CBDermesse skin care products are an extension of the popular Dermesse anti-aging and acne products that are sold through physician's offices. In addition, the CBDermesse brand includes CBD infused acne, anti-aging, and soothing products. All CBD raw material is Broad Spectrum and tested to a 0.0% THC level. The CBDermesse and Dermesse brands are produced by Axia Medical Solutions, LLC.