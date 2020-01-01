Water Soluble - Extra Strength - Natural - 450mg (15ml)
by CBD American Shaman
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Our 300mg CBD Vape Oil Additive is our high-strength concentration formulated for experienced CBD users or those who know they want a particularly potent amount of CBD in their additive. While this product was designed to be mixed with your favorite e-juice, it is made from food-grade ingredients, meaning that it’s pure enough to be used as an oral tincture as well.
Be the first to review this product.