Water Soluble - Extra Strength - Natural - 450mg (15ml)
by CBD American Shaman
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Our Strawberry Kiwi CBD Vape Juice is a bright, fruity take on CBD vape oil that’s made from the finest organically-farmed hemp in the USA. Our proprietary blend of PG, VG, and extra-pure CBD oil offers a smooth, consistent, and satisfying vape hit each and every time.
Be the first to review this product.