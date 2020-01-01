Water Soluble - Extra Strength - Natural - 450mg (15ml)
by CBD American Shaman
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Our CBD Vape Juice in Strawberry Milk flavor offers an incredible vape experience each and every time, thanks to our elite quality CBD and mouth-watering flavor profile. Your vape hit will start off with the juiciness of strawberries, and finish with a cool and creamy sensation that you’ll be dreaming about at night. 100% organically farmed hemp, with no GMOs, and no filler ingredients.
Be the first to review this product.