Water Soluble - Extra Strength - Natural - 450mg (15ml)
by CBD American Shaman
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Admit it: you always reach for the watermelon flavored candy first! For watermelon lovers everywhere, we’re proud to present a CBD vape juice that isn’t just delicious: it’s sourced from organic hemp plants and combined with the optimal ratio of PG to VG, giving you a perfect hit each and every time.
Be the first to review this product.