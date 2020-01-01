Water Soluble - Extra Strength - Natural - 450mg (15ml)
by CBD American Shaman
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Pickup 76.7 miles away
This premium disposable CBD vape pen contains 30mg of broad-spectrum CBD in our delicious new Melon Cooler flavor. Our disposable CBD vape pens are incredibly convenient and discreet: keep one in your car, pocket, or purse at all times for a fast, potent puff of CBD anytime you want. As always, the CBD inside this pen was extracted from organically farmed hemp plants using clean CO2 extraction methods. No toxins, no GMOs, no harmful additives.
Be the first to review this product.