Water Soluble - Extra Strength - Natural - 450mg (15ml)
by CBD American Shaman
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Sleek, discreet, and loaded with CBD + Terpenes. Our Gelato flavor disposable CBD pen is the most convenient way to puff throughout your day. This pen includes 50mg of broad-spectrum CBD, as well as all the nutritive properties found in the hemp plant, including its terpenes.
Be the first to review this product.