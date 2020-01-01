VG Cloud Tincture - Strawberry Banana - CBD & Terpene Rich Hemp Oil - 300mg (30ml)
by CBD American Shaman
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Pickup 76.7 miles away
A high-quality, full-spectrum CBD tincture that tastes like a tropical blend: sweet and floral, with a zesty kick! Use in food, drink, or sublingually (under the tongue) as a tincture.
Be the first to review this product.