Water Soluble - Extra Strength - Natural - 450mg (15ml)
by CBD American Shaman
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Pickup 76.7 miles away
All the benefits of a convenient, disposable CBD vape pen, combined with the herbal taste of OG Kush and loaded with antioxidant-rich terpenes. 50mg CBD per pen.
Be the first to review this product.