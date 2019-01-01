 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
CBD Hemp Oil - CBD 1000mg Tincture

by Cbdhemp-oil.com

$75.00MSRP

About this product

Another excellent product from Cbdhemp-oil brand! Full spectrum premium CBD oil that will make you experience the taste and the true effect of the purest CBD. Each drop contains pure full spectrum CBD, that you can consume directly under your tongue, blend it with juice or mix it with your favorite food. Our CBD oil is manufactured by the highest quality control terms, providing you with an excellent and safe product. The product is manufactured and extracted from the best quality hemp plants in the USA. Tinctures are the most common and simple way of consuming CBD. The oil is absorbed rapidly in your body allowing you to feel its effect in minutes. Key Benefits: ✓Best quality Full spectrum CBD ✓Made and grown in the USA ✓Made with Pesticide Free, Non-GMO Industrial Hemp Oil, and GMP certified product ✓100% Non-psychoactive, will not get you “high.” ✓3-rd party lab tested products. ✓Legal in all 50 states

About this brand

An enthusiastic group of cannabis and CBD lovers that decided to pursue a mission: Creating a brand that will provide people with high-quality CBD products for the best price in the USA! The most important to us is to take care that the purchase experience of our customer will be as flawless as it gets: ✅ We will provide all the information needed to decide which of our products fits your needs, using an experienced and dedicated call center. ✅ We will make sure you will get the best price for the product you need. ✅ We will deliver it to your doorstep in a few days, providing you with a tracking code that will allow you to track your package on every step of its way.